By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del
WILMINGTON, Del Feb 25 Bankrupt RadioShack Corp
will slow the process of selling its surviving
stores, while GameStop Corp has expressed interest in
some of its 1,100 locations that are being closed this month, a
lawyer for the electronics retailer told a judge on Wednesday.
The company is holding an auction later on Wednesday for the
leases to the 1,100 stores.
RadioShack entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month
with about 4,000 stores. It plans to sell about 2,000 to an
affiliate of hedge fund Standard General, which plans to operate
them with wireless company Sprint Corp.
RadioShack lawyer Greg Gordon said Standard General had
since narrowed the number of stores it plans to bid on to a
range of 1,700 to 2,050 from its original proposal for 1,500 to
2,400 as it continued to review the locations.
A third group of stores will be closed in March, and those
leases will be auctioned as well.
Gordon also said the RadioShack name and other intellectual
property would be auctioned separately and that Standard General
would bid at least $20 million. He said Standard General's bid
on the name would not be conditioned on the hedge fund's
purchase of the stores.
To ease concerns of creditors who feared a rushed sale would
discourage other potential bidders, RadioShack agreed to slow
the process. If other bidders emerge by March 17, an auction
will be held on March 23, according to Gordon.
As a result, the chain moved its date to ask the U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, to approve the
Standard General sale to March 26 from March 12, Gordon said.
The once-iconic retailer received bids for 205 of the stores
it will abandon, including interest from an affiliate of
GameStop.
RadioShack lawyer Tom Howley told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Brendan Shannon that interest from Spring Communications, owned
by GameStop, was "a significant development," but he did not say
how many stores the video game chain was seeking.
GameStop has been pursuing an aggressive expansion strategy
for its Spring Mobile business, which sells AT&T cellphones.
RadioShack's bankruptcy filing came after years of losses as
online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc gobbled up the
chain's market share.
The case is In re RadioShack Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 15-10197.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)