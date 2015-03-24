March 24 Hedge fund Standard General has raised
its bid to buy about 1,740 stores of bankrupt electronics
retailer RadioShack Corp in a court-supervised
auction, according to people familiar with the process, which
entered its second day on Tuesday.
Standard General, which would operate most of the stores in
conjunction with Sprint Corp, increased its initial $145
million bid by at least $20 million, according to one of the
sources. It also committed to keeping some 7,500 RadioShack
jobs, the source said.
Liquidators who proposed closing the stores and selling the
inventory and fixtures also made a bid.
The result of the private auction, taking place at the New
York offices of the Jones Day law firm, must be approved by the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. A hearing has
been scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
Standard General partner David Glazek declined to comment,
and a RadioShack spokeswoman did not immediately respond.
RadioShack's auction was complicated by disputes among
creditors about how Standard General was paying for its bid,
according to two people familiar with auction.
The hedge fund provided RadioShack with a $535 million
financing package last year to get the company through the
year-end retail season. Much of the hedge fund's bid took the
form a "credit bid" - a pledge to forgive some what it is owed.
Other RadioShack creditors have asked Judge Brendan Shannon
to cap Standard General's credit bid at $111 million.
RadioShack entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February with
more than 4,000 stores. Video game retailer GameStop Corp plans
to buy up to 163, but that still leaves more than 2,000 that
will close by the end of March.
Founded in 1921, the chain was once the go-to retailer for
electronics, but became increasingly irrelevant in the digital
age.
RadioShack shares, which have been delisted from the New
York Stock Exchange, rose 1 cent to 12.5 cents. Shareholders are
unlikely to receive anything in the bankruptcy.
The case is In Re: RadioShack Corp, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Delaware, No. 15-10197
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware. Editing by
Andre Grenon)