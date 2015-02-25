BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
Feb 25 RadioShack Corp : * Bankruptcy judge says to approve process for RadioShack Corp
auction, with initial bid from standard general * Bankruptcy judge sets auction of 2,000 RadioShack Corp Stores for
March 21, if competing bids received * Bankruptcy judge: to approve $285 million bankruptcy loan for RadioShack Corp
but asks parties to discuss related fees
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: