Feb 2 Troubled electronics retailer RadioShack
Corp is preparing to shut down the chain in a deal that
would see half the stores taken over by Sprint Corp,
Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the
discussions.
The rest of the stores would close down, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/16aNrZw)
Sprint and RadioShack have also had talks about co-branding
the stores, Bloomberg reported, citing two anonymous sources.
Another bidder could yet emerge to buy RadioShack and
continue operating the nearly 100-year-old chain, Bloomberg
said.
RadioShack warned last September it faced bankruptcy and
last week was threatened with delisting from the New York Stock
Exchange.
RadioShack was not immediately available for comment. Sprint
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)