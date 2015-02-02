Feb 2 Troubled electronics retailer RadioShack Corp is preparing to shut down the chain in a deal that would see half the stores taken over by Sprint Corp, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

The rest of the stores would close down, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/16aNrZw)

Sprint and RadioShack have also had talks about co-branding the stores, Bloomberg reported, citing two anonymous sources.

Another bidder could yet emerge to buy RadioShack and continue operating the nearly 100-year-old chain, Bloomberg said.

RadioShack warned last September it faced bankruptcy and last week was threatened with delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.

RadioShack was not immediately available for comment. Sprint declined to comment. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)