(Adds detail on NYSE delisting, updates share move)
Feb 2 Troubled electronics retailer RadioShack
Corp is preparing to shut down the chain in a bankruptcy
deal that would see half the stores taken over by Sprint Corp
, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of
the discussions.
The rest of the stores would close down, Bloomberg said on
Monday. (bloom.bg/16aNrZw)
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), meanwhile, said its
regulatory arm was acting to delist RadioShack shares, and would
suspend their trading immediately. (bit.ly/1CrbPV5)
Sprint and RadioShack have had talks about co-branding the
stores, Bloomberg reported, citing two anonymous sources.
Another bidder could yet emerge to buy RadioShack and
continue operating the 94-year-old chain, Bloomberg said.
RadioShack declined to comment on the Bloomberg report and
said it had not confirmed any of the information. Sprint
declined to comment.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Standard
General, a hedge fund and the largest investor in RadioShack,
was in talks to serve as the lead bidder at a bankruptcy
auction.
On Monday, the NYSE said it started the delisting process as
RadioShack did not intend to submit a business plan to address
its non-compliance with the exchange's listing standards.
RadioShack had received a warning from the NYSE last month -
the second time in a year - that it had 45 days to come up with
a business plan.
The exchange sends such a notification when companies listed
on it fail to maintain an average market capitalization of $50
million over 30 consecutive days.
RadioShack warned last September that it faced bankruptcy if
talks with lenders and stakeholders about a sale or a
restructuring failed.
The electronics retailer was once the operator of go-to
shops for innovators and engineers for products ranging from
vacuum tube speakers to the first mass-produced PC.
But the company has failed to transform itself into a
destination for mobile phone buyers, losing out to rivals such
Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
RadioShack said in October that it would seek to convert a
loan of $120 million, given by investors including Standard
General and Litespeed Management LLC, into equity "in the coming
months".
RadioShack shares, which had touched a high of $79.50 in
1999 during the dotcom boom, closed down 13.3 percent at $0.24
on Monday.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru and Malathi Nayak in San Francisco; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)