NEW YORK, Feb 20 (IFR) - An auction for RadioShack credit
default swaps next month is expected to be more complex than
usual due to a scarcity of bonds that is likely to make it hard
to value the securities.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA)
is holding the auction to determine the value of credit default
swaps written on RadioShack's 6.75% US$324m May 2019 issue that
is bid at just 13.5 cents on the dollar.
It is the first case of its kind since ISDA changed the way
auctions can be settled in 2009 in a overhaul known broadly as
the "Big Bang," according to ISDA.
Those changes ultimately allowed the contracts to be settled
in cash as well as physical delivery.
Analysts said it would be difficult to predict the extent of
losses sellers of CDS may face or, if they are lucky, an
elevated CDS recovery final auction price.
CDS contracts are settled through an auction where buyers
deliver a physical bond to sellers and then receive a cash
payout based on the bond's price. Buyers and sellers can also
choose to settle financially.
The final price is determined by the net demand by
participants to physically deliver or physically receive the
bond. The majority of contracts are cash-settled, but the
auction price on the first week of March that determines payouts
across all CDS contracts will be determined by the net physical
settlement demand.
In most cases, supply and demand even out. But in this case,
the shortage of bonds relative to CDS has some worried that more
requests could come in on either side that would skew the final
price of the bond.
Participants that hold both the bond and CDS would want to
physically deliver the bond because it would remove the price
risk associated with the auction. Sellers of CDS would want to
receive the bond to guarantee themselves a spot in the
bankruptcy process and at least some return rather than only
paying out.
"While the auction process typically functions well, we
would not be surprised to see significant volatility in the
RadioShack 6.75s around the auction and an elevated CDS recovery
final auction price," said Eric Gross, credit analyst at
Barclays.
If Gross turns out to be right, CDS holders will get more
bang for their buck, but others said it was just as feasible for
the opposite to happen.
"There have been a number of notorious bond squeezes when
there have been a lot of CDS outstanding and fewer deliverable
bonds," said Paul Forrester, a partner in Mayer Brown's
structured finance practice.
"It can drive up the price of the scarce bonds if more CDS
settle physically, and in such a situation CDS buyers could get
smaller payouts than they might otherwise have expected."
Market participants explained that sellers of CDS that don't
own the bond would want to receive the bond because it gives
them rights in the bankruptcy proceedings, primarily.
"It's difficult to predict because there's low visibility,
but in this case we think the risk skews towards higher demand
to receive the bond rather than deliver it, which would raise
the CDS recovery price," said Jigar Patel, another credit
analyst at Barclays.
But any rush to stock up on bonds could push their value
higher, and ultimately lower the payout on CDS, and vice versa.
Some players have already sought to avoid any potential
upset on payouts. While the US$476m outstanding in CDS is
significantly higher than the available bonds outstanding, the
number is markedly down from previous month's levels.
That signals some participants have already closed out
positions ahead of the auction.
One month ago, RadioShack CDS net notional outstanding
totaled US$532m. A year ago, it was over US$1bn.
"Unless you're a holder of both the CDS and the bond, you're
probably not thinking you need to hold on to the contract any
longer," said Patel. "Investors have kind of gotten the result
they expected now, so it appears that people have been reducing
positions."
THE PROCESS
The final payout is a two-stage process. First, dealers pool
net demand from clients holding CDS positions to determine the
'open interest' for the bonds and provide two-way markets to
establish an initial price indication.
In the second phase, market participants have several hours
to submit either bids or offers, as required, to clear the open
interest. The final price is determined by the price at which
the open interest is cleared.
RadioShack filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this month. It
plans to close 1,700 stores this month and sell 2,400 stores to
Standard General, which is also the chain's leading lender.
The restructuring process is expected to be a long, drawn
out affair, with unsecured creditors saying the company should
have filed for bankruptcy in May when it first planned to close
more than 1,000 unprofitable stores.
(Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Natalie Harrison and
Shankar Ramakrishnan)