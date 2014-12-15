(This article first appeared in the Dec 12 edition of the International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Mike Kentz

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (IFR) - Attempts to determine whether a default occurred at electronics retailer RadioShack have reignited concerns around the integrity of credit default swaps, just months after the biggest overhaul to contract definitions and to restore confidence in the market.

Market participants alleged two weeks ago that a group of lenders led by Standard General may have structured a rescue package for the troubled retailer as part of a last-ditch effort to avoid paying out on CDS contracts expiring on December 20.

The rescue package took the form of a US$120m debt-to-equity loan that converts after January 15, subject to certain conditions.

The allegations were made in a filing requesting that ISDA discuss whether a credit event had occurred.

The filing was made by anonymous market participants and came after Salus Capital, which had already lent US$250m to the ailing retailer, demanded an acceleration of its loan, claiming that Standard General's rescue financing package puts RadioShack in violation of loan covenants already in place.

RadioShack disputed that claim and refused to pay - not least because its Q3 filing highlights the firm's desperate situation, with just US$62.6m of available liquidity compared with US$841.5m of debt.

The implication in the complaint, say traders and analysts, is that some of those in the lending group led by Standard General had sold a significant volume of CDS contracts expiring on December 20 and decided to keep the company afloat temporarily to avoid taking losses on the swaps.

The anonymous parties noted market concerns that actions taken in connection with the recapitalisation agreement were "structured with a purpose to manipulate the CDS market".

"If that is the case, a determination that a failure-to-pay credit event occurred on December 4 2014 would not only be the correct finding based on the facts, it is the conclusion that would uphold the integrity and efficacy of the credit protection provided by the CDS market," the filing said.

Many analysts sympathised with the grievance, but did not believe this particular allegation should be used as part of the process in which the ISDA committee determined whether a credit event had occurred.

"While the source of frustration is understandable, we're not sure that asking the determination committee to 'punish' writers of CDS for Standard General's and other rescue partner's actions is an appropriate course," wrote James Goldstein, an analyst at CreditSights.

A source close to Standard General denied any suggestion that it had sold protection on RadioShack debt, saying the lender was a long-term investor committed to supporting RadioShack's turnaround and cited the planned debt-to-equity conversion next year as evidence of its good intentions.

It is clear, though, that the source was not able to speak for every member of the lending group.

Either way, the issue became moot, for the moment at least, on Friday when ISDA's credit determinations committee - in its third meeting on the subject - decided that a proposed failure-to-pay event had not occurred, ensuring that an auction on the US$593m notional outstanding of CDS would not be triggered this time around.

CODERE FLASHBACK

While the concern has been temporarily shelved, past experience indicates this may not be the last time such allegations surface.

Spanish gaming firm Codere raised similar concerns in the summer of 2013 when it negotiated an additional two-day grace period on the repayment of loans that forced the firm into technical default. Market participants pointed out it would have been in the interest of lenders to force a default if they had bought protection.

"This is not uncommon for lenders to think this way - how much does it cost to keep a firm alive as opposed to letting it default - there is always this question, so I would not be surprised if this were a part of the decision here," said one bank head of credit trading.

The Codere issue emerged at a time when ISDA was rewriting CDS definitions to take account of the increasing complexity of restructuring situations, highlighted by unexpected outcomes for many investors in CDS auctions for Greece and Dutch financial institution SNS Reaal.

However, the new rules were never intended to cover manipulation, which participants point out is a criminal and regulatory issue rather than a problem with the contract rules that can be controlled by the industry.

"You don't want to remove the incentive to continue lending, but you also want the CDS to reflect the actual survival probability  I don't know how you could do that via the rules," said the trader.

RadioShack's CDS more than doubled in the days following ISDA's decision to consider a failure-to-pay-event. Spreads reached all-time highs late on Thursday at 19,454bp, according to Fitch Solutions.

"RadioShack does not have material sources of liquidity beyond its revolver as virtually all of its assets have been pledged to its credit facilities  there continues to be a high likelihood of a bankruptcy filing," said Fitch analysts. (Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Helen Bartholomew and Matthew Davies)