* Stock fell more than 80 pct under CEO James Gooch
* CFO Dorvin Lively to take up CEO role on interim basis
* Shares down 0.8 percent
By Arpita Mukherjee and Juhi Arora
Sept 26 RadioShack Corp Chief Executive
James Gooch stepped down on Wednesday, as the once-iconic
electronics retailer seeks to revive its fortunes after a series
of strategic setbacks.
"The board decided that the timing was right," said company
spokesman Eric Bruner.
"Moving forward with the decision sooner rather than later
will help establish the right leadership to address the
company's challenges."
RadioShack's shares, which have fallen more than 80 percent
since Gooch took over last May, were down 0.8 percent at $2.54
in morning trading.
RadioShack, famous in the vacuum tube era as a hangout for
radio and electronics enthusiasts, has been increasingly
focusing on selling low-margin phone calling plans and
smartphones, particularly the Apple Inc iPhone.
Mirroring the fortunes of other electronics retailers such
as Best Buy Co Inc, the company's operating margins
shrank to 3.5 percent in 2011 from 8.7 percent in 2009.
Operating margins could decline to -0.1 percent in 2012,
Bradley Thomas of KeyBanc Capital Markets said in a note.
RadioShack, whose joint venture with Target Corp has
fallen short of expectations, is also facing increasing
competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc and online
retailers such as Amazon.com Inc.
"If you see what is going on with Best Buy, this space is
having a very difficult time now," said Morris Ajzenman of
Griffin Securities.
"There is no sign of fundamental improvement," he said. "I
am absolutely not surprised (at Gooch's departure)."
RadioShack reported an unexpected net loss $21 million for
the second quarter and suspended its dividend to help pay down
its debt, which stood at about $680 million as of June 30.
OUT WITH THE OLD
Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities said one problem
facing RadioShack is its name, which conjures up images from
another era. "Radio is a concept from a hundred years ago, and a
shack is a place that essentially homeless people lie in."
RadioShack also faces a demographic challenge, he said.
"(Older customers) are not being replaced by 30-year-olds,"
said Pachter, who has an underperform rating on the stock.
RadioShack said its board was conducting a search for a
successor and would not rule out internal candidates.
Finding a new CEO may not be easy, Alan Rifkin of Barclays
Capital wrote in a note, saying the new leader would need
"unique strategic vision" to fix all of the retailer's problems.
"Furthermore, the duration of the search is uncertain, thus
leaving RadioShack in a state of transition," he said.
The company, which has a market value of about $255 million,
was bumped off the S&P MidCap 400 index this week because its
market capitalization had shrunk so much that it didn't even
quality for the S&P 1500. The shares have lost nearly three
quarters of their value this year.
Chief Financial Officer Dorvin Lively will be the acting CEO
to replace Gooch, 44, who joined RadioShack as CFO in 2006.
"(The future) depends on who they bring in and what vision
they bring in for the company to turn this cruise ship around.
It is no longer cruising, it is sinking," Ajzenman said.