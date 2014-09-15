(Adds details, shares, background)

Sept 15 Electronics retailer RadioShack Corp , teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, said John Feray resigned as chief financial officer on Friday, less than eight months after taking up the post.

The company's shares rose 18 percent to $1.07 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

RadioShack said on Monday its interim CFO would be Holly Etlin, a managing director of turnaround firm AlixPartners LLP, which has been helping the company since July 2013.

Feray, who joined in February from Dollar General Corp , resigned on Sept. 12, citing personal reasons, becoming the second CFO to leave RadioShack in just over a year.

Etlin, 57, takes up RadioShack's interim CFO post for a second time. She first took the role in July last year when Dorvin Lively left.

Feray in March signed a retention agreement that stated he would be entitled to $275,000 if he stayed with the company through March 2015.

RadioShack said last week it may have to file for bankruptcy protection if its cash situation worsened and its options, which include debt restructuring, cost cuts, a sale, or a capital infusion, did not work out.

RadioShack said last week it may have to file for bankruptcy protection if its cash situation worsened and its options, which include debt restructuring, cost cuts, a sale, or a capital infusion, did not work out.

The company had also raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern and said it may have to liquidate if it fails to restructure its balance sheet.