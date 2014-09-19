Sept 19 A federal appeals court on Friday voided
RadioShack Corp's class-action settlement with customers
who objected to its putting credit and debit card expiration
dates on receipts, saying the benefits of the accord appeared
too small relative to the proposed legal fees.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago said there
was no showing that the proposed $1 million fee was reasonable
for a settlement calling for roughly 83,000 class members to
each receive a $10 voucher redeemable at RadioShack stores.
Writing for a three-judge panel, Circuit Judge Richard
Posner noted that RadioShack's "fragile" state, including the
electronics retailer's recent announcement that it may file for
bankruptcy, might have hastened the perceived need to settle.
But he also said the vouchers might not all be redeemed,
reducing the settlement's value, and that revised terms could
have shifted some of the "exorbitant" legal fees to customers.
"The law quite rightly requires more than a judicial rubber
stamp" to class-action accords, Posner wrote, just 11 days after
oral arguments. He returned the case to the federal district
court in Chicago for further proceedings.
The accord was intended to resolve claims that RadioShack
violated the federal Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act
by printing card expiration dates on customers' receipts, which
if lost could increase the potential for identity theft.
Paul Markoff, a lawyer for the customers, said in a phone
interview that the settlement had been driven "primarily" by
RadioShack's financial position.
"We built protections into this settlement in the event
RadioShack were to file for bankruptcy, and believed the
alternative to this settlement was that the class would get
nothing," he said. "Now that the settlement has been thrown out,
that may be the most likely scenario."
RadioShack and its lawyers did not respond to requests for
comment. Shares of the Fort Worth, Texas-based company closed
down 5.3 cents at 90.7 cents on Friday.
Ted Frank, a critic of what he considers excessive legal
fees and who represented a couple opposing the RadioShack
settlement, in a phone interview welcomed the decision.
"It is important in the class-action settlement process that
class members be the foremost beneficiaries," he said. "One must
look at the actual recovery, rather than a hypothetical adding
up of numbers that don't benefit the class."
Frank said he is pursuing six cases in federal appeals
courts raising similar issues.
The case is Redman et al v. RadioShack Corp et al, 7th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 14-1470, 14-1471, 14-1658.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)