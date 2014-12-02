Dec 2 RadioShack Corp said lender Salus Capital Partners' claims that the troubled electronics retailer breached covenants on a $250 million term facility were "wrong and self serving."

Trading in RadioShack's shares was halted.

The claims were related to a recapitalization and investment agreement and an amendment to the company's credit facility on Oct. 3, RadioShack said. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)