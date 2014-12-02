BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals says granted additional time to comply with NASDAQ listing requirement
* Immune Pharmaceuticals granted additional time to comply with NASDAQ listing requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 2 RadioShack Corp said lender Salus Capital Partners' claims that the troubled electronics retailer breached covenants on a $250 million term facility were "wrong and self serving."
Trading in RadioShack's shares was halted.
The claims were related to a recapitalization and investment agreement and an amendment to the company's credit facility on Oct. 3, RadioShack said. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
* Agios announces MTAP pathway research program as development program and development candidate under master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene