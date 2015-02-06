(Add missing word 'billion' in second paragraph)
By Jonathan Schwarzberg
NEW YORK Feb 6 RadioShack Corp will
use a $285 million debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing from DW
Partners LP, a credit-focused fund manager, to back its
operation during Chapter 11, according to a company statement.
The troubled electronics retailer filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection on Thursday saddled with $1.38 billion in
debt, according to court documents.
RadioShack said it has $1.2 billion of assets, according to
the same documents.
The DIP financing includes a $15 million subfacility for new
letters of credit. It also rolls up the company's prepetition
revolver and first-in, last-out facility. It has $20 million of
incremental borrowing capacity.
RadioShack's prepetition debt includes a $535 million credit
facility due in 2018 with approximately $250 million
outstanding.
Radio Shack originally lined up the 2018 credit agreement
with a $535 million asset-based revolver, also provided by DW
Partners, and a $50 million asset-based term loan in December
2013 with a lenders group led by GE Capital. According to court
documents, the lenders sold their interests to Standard General
LP on October 3, 2014.
At that time, the credit agreement was amended, splitting
the $535 million revolver into a $275 million term loan, a $120
million letter of credit facility and a $140 million revolving
facility. Cantor Fitzgerald served as the administrative agent.
This credit agreement is secured by a first-priority lien on
the current assets and second-priority lien on the fixed assets,
intellectual property and equity interests of subsidiaries.
RadioShack also has a $250 million term loan dating back to
December 2013. This agreement is with Salus Capital Partners LLC
and Cerberus Capital Management. It is secured with a
second-priority claim on current assets and a first-priority
lien on fixed assets.
In addition to the loan debt, RadioShack has $330 million
outstanding of 6.75 percent unsecured notes due May 15, 2019.
Hedge fund Standard General is acting as the stalking horse
bidder for the purchase of up to 2,400 stores. RadioShack is
proposing an expedited sale process that would be completed
within 45 days.
Standard General has separately reached an agreement with Sprint
to form a "store within a store" in up to 1,750 of the Radio
Shack locations.
(Editing By Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler)