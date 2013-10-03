(Adds JPMorgan details, banks declining comment)
By Dhanya Skariachan and Nick Brown
NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. retailer RadioShack Corp
has received several offers for new financing, including
one from current lenders Bank of America Corp and Wells
Fargo & Co, three sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Securing a new financing deal could help RadioShack cut its
borrowing costs and assure vendors and other key partners that
it has enough cash to fund turnaround efforts led by Chief
Executive Joe Magnacca.
General Electric Co's GE Capital, which tends to make
large asset-based lending deals, "is also in the mix," two of
the sources said, while a fourth source told Reuters that
JPMorgan is also considering making an offer.
Representatives for Bank of America, Wells Fargo and
RadioShack declined comment. GE Capital and JPMorgan did not
respond to requests seeking comment.
After the retailer paid down $214 million of debt due in
August 2013 with cash, it still had more than $200 million in
cash and about $400 million available on its secured credit
facility, which expires in January 2016.
Sales at RadioShack have been in free fall amid executive
departures, strong competition and an image problem. Despite its
ubiquitous presence in the United States, analysts say it has
not done enough to transform itself into a destination for
mobile phone shoppers or to become hip to woo younger shoppers.
It reported a wider-than-expected loss in its most recent
quarter.
Earlier this week, ratings agency Fitch reaffirmed its 'CCC'
long-term issuer default rating on the company, citing "the
significant decline" in RadioShack's profitability and cash
flow, which has become progressively more pronounced during the
last six quarters.
Magnacca, who took the company's helm in February, has said
he expects the turnaround process to take several quarters.
Under him, the company has changed its logo, reduced clutter in
stores and improved displays of key brands. It is also removing
some duplicative products from stores and moving them online,
and stepping up its focus on carrying private-label goods that
often carry higher margins.
RadioShack has said it is working with bankers from Peter J
Solomon Co to boost its liquidity.
Two of the sources said Solomon had set Oct. 2 as the
deadline for interested parties to submit financing offers, but
it was unclear whether that was a hard deadline or how finalized
the offers needed to be.
The news comes less than two months after Reuters reported
that RadioShack was looking to refinance its debt by securing
new, lower-cost loans, a process it wanted to complete by the
end of the year.
Two sources told Reuters this week that they did not expect
RadioShack to tap its revolver leading up to the holidays.
RadioShack shares closed down 4.1 percent, or 14 cents, at
$3.25 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
