(Corrects to fix date in dateline)
By Nick Brown and Dhanya Skariachan
Aug 13 Retailer RadioShack is looking to
refinance its debt by securing new, lower-cost loans, a process
it would like to complete by the end of the year, according to
two sources familiar with the matter.
The struggling electronics chain, whose shares have tanked
as sales have fallen over the past year, believes it can avoid a
restructuring if it can pay off current lenders, including Bank
of America and Wells Fargo, and secure more
favorable borrowing terms from new lenders, said the sources,
who declined to be named because discussions are ongoing.
The process is in its early stages, and no deals have been
proposed, one of them said. It is possible lenders like Wells
Fargo and Bank of America could supply new loans, though third
parties like GE Capital Corp, which tends to do large
asset-based lending deals, could enter the fray, the people
said.
A spokesman for Bank of America declined to comment.
Representatives for GE Capital, Wells Fargo and RadioShack did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Nick Brown and Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by
Alden Bentley and Phil Berlowitz)