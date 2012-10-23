Oct 23 U.S. consumer electronics chain RadioShack Corp reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by weak margins in its smartphone business.

The net loss was $47 million, or 47 cents a share in the third quarter, compared with year-earlier net income of $300,000, or nil per share.

Excluding impairment charges and other one-time items, the loss was 33 cents a share, while analysts on average were looking only for a loss of 17 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.