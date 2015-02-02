(Adds details, background)
Feb 1 Hedge fund Standard General LP is in talks
to serve as the lead bidder at a bankruptcy auction for
RadioShack Corp, the struggling consumer electronics
retailer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
RadioShack is aiming to file for bankruptcy protection as
early as Monday, according to the Journal.
The company was still discussing an agreement with Standard
General to serve as its so-called "stalking horse" at a
court-supervised auction for RadioShack's assets, the Journal
reported.
RadioShack is running out of cash after reporting losses
during each of the last 11 quarters, the newspaper reported.
Standard General became RadioShack's largest shareholder last
year and led a financing that helped the ailing company get
through the holiday retail season, according to the Journal.
One possibility the companies are discussing is for Standard
General to buy a RadioShack that has fewer stores, the newspaper
reported.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Eric Walsh)