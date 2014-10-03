Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Oct 3 Cash-strapped electronics retailer RadioShack Corp has reached an agreement with a consortium led by its largest shareholder Standard General LP to refinance about $590 million of loans to re-stock ahead of the holiday season, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The New York-based hedge fund will lead a group of lenders to refinance debt outstanding under a $535 million asset-backed revolving credit line from GE Capital, the lending unit of General Electric Co, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1uFZbO0)
RadioShack said last month it may need to file for bankruptcy protection if its cash situation worsens. The company said it was also exploring other options, including a sale or an investment, and liquidation as the last resort.
Last week, Standard General said it was in talks to improve RadioShack's cash position ahead of the crucial holiday season. The hedge fund also raised its stake in RadioShack to 9.8 percent from 7.08 percent, becoming the company's largest shareholder.
Standard General and certain new investors would invest in the credit facility, and the investors have committed to provide draft financing to fund the transaction, the hedge fund said in a regulatory filing.
RadioShack and Standard General did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.