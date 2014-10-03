(Adds details from RadioShack press release)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Oct 3 RadioShack Corp said a group of
investors led by Standard General LP have replaced GE Capital
as lead lender of its asset-based credit facility, in a move
that will allow the struggling electronics retailer to tap more
funds ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.
Standard General, Litespeed Management LLC and other
investors are also providing $120 million to be used to cash
collateralize letters of credit for the company, RadioShack said
in a statement.
The company said it would seek to convert the $120 million
into equity "in the coming months", following which RadioShack's
board would be reconstituted with the CEO, two independent
directors selected by RadioShack, and four people nominated by
Standard General.
Reuters reported earlier in the day that a group of
investors replaced the $585 million debt facility provided by
GE.
The equity conversion depends on changes to a supplier
contract, at least $100 million in cash and borrowing capacity
by Jan. 15, a financial plan for 2016 meeting certain
requirements, and the completion of a rights offering of as much
as 700 million shares.
RadioShack said it would not seek shareholder approval for
the rights offering, citing an exception in the New York Stock
Exchange's policy.
While the amended credit facility provides RadioShack time
to pursue a longer-term restructuring plan, it would still need
to convince lenders to let it close stores and cut costs, Chief
Executive Joe Magnacca said in the statement.
RadioShack shares were halted early in the day following
reports of a refinancing.
RadioShack said last month that it may need to file for
bankruptcy protection if its cash situation worsened.
The company said it was also exploring other options,
including a sale or an investment, and liquidation as the last
resort.
Standard General said last week it was in talks to improve
RadioShack's cash position.
The hedge fund also said it had raised its stake in
RadioShack to 9.8 percent from 7.08 percent to become the
company's largest shareholder.
RadioShack has hired Peter J. Solomon Co as its financial
adviser and Jones Day as its legal counsel.
(Additional reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Supriya Kurane;
Editing by Sunil Nair and Ted Kerr)