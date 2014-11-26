SINGAPORE Nov 26 Singapore's anti-trust
regulator on Wednesday expressed concern about IHH Healthcare
Bhd's proposed acquisition of a Singaporean unit of
India's Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
"The merger significantly reduces the number of providers of
radiology and imaging services and the number of suppliers of
radiopharmaceuticals in Singapore, and therefore requires
further competition analysis," the Competition Commission of
Singapore said in a statement.
It said the proposed acquisition of Fortis' Singaporean
diagnostic and molecular imaging unit would proceed to a second
phase of review.
In September, Malaysia's IHH Healthcare, Asia's largest
hospital operator by stock market value, announced plans to buy
the Fortis unit, Radlink-Asia Pte Ltd, for 346.53 million
ringgit ($103.44 million).
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Jason Neely)