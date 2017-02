PARIS Aug 5 Negotiations have resumed to sell Dassault Aviation's Rafale fighterjets to the United Arab Emirates, and a deal could be sealed between September and the end of the year, French daily La Tribune said on Friday.

Dassault Aviation could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last month, French Defence Minister Gerard Longuet said the United Arab Emirates was France's best bet in the short term for clinching an export deal for the Rafale.

The French company has still not found a foreign buyer for the multi-role Rafale, billed as one of the most effective but also one of the most expensive fighter jets in the world. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Will Waterman)