PRAGUE Aug 31 Czech crude refiner Ceska Rafinerska UNPEsp.PR said on Wednesday it had started a planned maintenance outage at its Litvinov plant, which would last until the second half of October.

The 110,000 barrel per day refinery is Rafinerska's biggest operation.

The company said in February the outage would last up to 51 days. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Jane Baird)