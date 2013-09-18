Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
Sept 18 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday raised its outstanding general obligation ratings of Rahway, N.J. to double-A from AA-minus.
The outlook is stable.
The rating upgrade is based on its recently revised local GO criteria, S&P said.
The ratings reflects Rahway's proximity to New York City's diverse economy, the city's strong, flexible budget, and its adequate debt, and contingent liabilities, the rating service added.
S&P also rated the city's 2013 bond anticipation notes 'SP-1+'.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative