Sept 18 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Wednesday raised its outstanding general obligation ratings of Rahway, N.J. to double-A from AA-minus.

The outlook is stable.

The rating upgrade is based on its recently revised local GO criteria, S&P said.

The ratings reflects Rahway's proximity to New York City's diverse economy, the city's strong, flexible budget, and its adequate debt, and contingent liabilities, the rating service added.

S&P also rated the city's 2013 bond anticipation notes 'SP-1+'.