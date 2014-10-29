MILAN Oct 29 Italian state television company
Rai fixed a price range for its planned listing of broadcasting
unit Rai Way on Wednesday, undeterred by a string of recently
failed share offerings.
Rai's board approved the final terms of a minority stake
sale of up to 35 percent in Rai Way on the Milan stock exchange,
amounting to 95 million shares, it said in a statement.
The company set a minimum share price at 2.95 euros ($3.73)
and a maximum at 3.50 euros, valuing Rai Way at 802-952 million
euros.
Italian cosmetics brand Intercos and Internet company
Italiaonline both scrapped their IPOs last month, blaming
deteriorating market conditions.
($1 = 0.7911 euro)
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by David Evans)