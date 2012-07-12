ROME, July 12 An Italian court ruled that RAI
had wrongfully blocked part of its programming on Sky Italia's
satellite platform and that illegal state aid had been provided
to others including Mediaset, the state broadcaster's
satellite partner.
Thursday's ruling by the Lazio administrative court came on
the same day Bank of Italy deputy director general Anna Maria
Tarantola was confirmed as the new head of RAI after wrangling
by political parties which had to approve the appointment.
It follows a long-running dispute between News Corp
unit Sky Italia, which transmits RAI free-to-air programming as
part of its satellite pay TV package and the state broadcaster.
RAI encrypts parts of its free programming including some
football and news and entertainment shows, preventing Sky
viewers seeing them.
The Lazio administrative court ruled RAI breached its duty
as a public sector television broadcaster by failing to offer
universal access to its free-to-air programming.
Instead, it obliged Sky subscribers who wanted to watch
encrypted RAI programmes to purchase an alternative decoder such
as one from Tivusat, a satellite platform RAI set up with
Mediaset, Italy's biggest private broadcaster, and Telecom
Italia Media.
Tivusat, launched in 2009 when Mediaset's owner, Silvio
Berlusconi, was prime minister of Italy, offers free-to-air
programmes on satellite for subscribers in areas which cannot
receive digital terrestrial television.
The court ruled the arrangement favoured Tivusat and
provided "an economic advantage ... in favour of some operators
in the television market present on the Tivusat platform".
Sky Italia, which has long complained of unfair
discrimination in Italy in favour of Mediaset and RAI, said:
"The ruling of the Regional Administrative Court of Lazio is a
victory for all Sky subscribers and represents an important
reminder that RAI must comply with its public service
obligations towards all Italian citizens".
RAI said it would appeal.
(Reporting By Claudia Cristoferi; Editing by Dan Lalor)