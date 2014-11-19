MILAN Nov 19 Shares in Italian TV transmission tower operator Rai Way, a unit of state broadcaster Rai, rose sharply on the first day of trading on Wednesday, buoyed by a realistic stock pricing and stable business model.

"It was honest (IPO) pricing which has left upside margin. The sector is good for investors - it's not a utility but the contracts are very long term and that offers good visibility," a Milan-based trader said.

The company last week priced its IPO at 2.95 euros a share, the bottom of its initial price range, valuing it at 802 million euros ($1.00 billion). Its order book was covered 2.1 times, Rai Way said at the time.

By 0910 GMT, Rai Way's share price rose more than 5 percent in its debut on the Milan bourse at 3.10 euros apiece.

Other Italian companies such as paper group Fedrigoni and cosmetics manufacturer Intercos had to scrap listing plans last month as worsening market conditions forced them to re-think their plans.

Earlier this month, high-street fashion chain OVS, controlled by Italian retailer Gruppo Coin, put off its public offering to the first half of next year from previous expectations to list in October-November.

"It means that there is interest in Italy and that companies with good stories have the potential to be successful. It is a solid company with a highly experienced management team," the director general of Rai, Luigi Gubitosi, said on Wednesday.

New share issues in Europe quadrupled year-on-year in the first nine months of this year to a total $55.5 billion, and some analysts say the market has become saturated. (1 US dollar = 0.7981 euro) (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes)