Oct 1 Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI

*will be very hard to achieve 10 pct return on equity in short term in Hungary -Hungarian unit CEO Heinz Wiedner

*need 12 to 13 percent ROE in longer term which would reflect true cost of capital

*Raiffeisen Hungarian unit to return to profit this year

*overall revenue base shrinking, banks are forced to work on efficiency, lower costs -Wiedner

*Because of high capital burden banks cannot focus only on lending

For company coverage: RBIV.VI

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)