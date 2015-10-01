BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says unit, investor and general partner enters limited partnership agreement
* Fullshare Lp (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), investor and general partner entered into limited partnership agreement
Oct 1 Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI
*will be very hard to achieve 10 pct return on equity in short term in Hungary -Hungarian unit CEO Heinz Wiedner
*need 12 to 13 percent ROE in longer term which would reflect true cost of capital
*Raiffeisen Hungarian unit to return to profit this year
*overall revenue base shrinking, banks are forced to work on efficiency, lower costs -Wiedner
*Because of high capital burden banks cannot focus only on lending
For company coverage: RBIV.VI
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)
* Fullshare Lp (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), investor and general partner entered into limited partnership agreement
NEW YORK, April 6 The Federal Reserve's bond holdings could drop to about $2.8 trillion by the end of 2021, the New York Fed said on Thursday in a projection that saw the portfolio reach a "normalized" state a bit earlier and with some $600 billion more assets than in a year-ago estimate.
LAGOS, April 6 Nigeria's Union Bank plans to raise funds this year to boost its capital adequacy and tap opportunities to lend to agri-business focused on the domestic economy, its chief executive said on Thursday.