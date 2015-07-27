VIENNA, July 27 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International (RBI) is confident it can deliver on
asset disposals which it plans as part of a wide-ranging group
overhaul, its chief executive told the newspaper Kurier.
"I assume that it will work out and that our capital ratio
will rise to 12 percent by the end of 2017 as a result," Karl
Sevelda told the Austrian paper in an interview. "I don't want
to talk about alternatives at all."
RBI, emerging Europe's second-biggest lender, last week said
the sale of its Polish unit might be delayed due to
complications over its mortgages being denominated in Swiss
francs.
RBI's revamp, first announced in February, will involve the
Austrian bank selling operations in Poland and Slovenia and
cutting back in Russia in a drive to boost a key capital target
to 12 percent of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) by the end of 2017
from 10 percent now.
RBI's Polish business, Raiffeisen Polbank, is Poland's
eighth biggest bank by assets, with a book value of 6 billion
zlotys ($1.62 billion).
Sevelda also said that business in Ukraine, where RBI lost
82 million euros ($91 million) in the first quarter, was going
"surprisingly well", adding the bank had sold off branches in
Crimea and closed those in territory controlled by pro-Russian
separatists.
($1 = 0.9016 euros)
($1 = 3.7135 zlotys)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by David Evans)