BRIEF-Sun Life Financial announces executive changes
* Kevin Strain, currently president, Sun Life Financial Asia, will become executive vice-president & chief financial officer
VIENNA, March 25 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) expects the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to get a minority stake in its Ukraine business in talks set to wrap up this year, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on Wednesday.
He reiterated at the group's annual results news conference that strengthening its capital position took precedence over dividends, adding it was too soon to discuss what payout the bank might make.
Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender said earlier it might lose money in 2015 for a second consecutive year. (Editing by David Holmes)
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, March 27 A Russian bank under Western economic sanctions over Russia's incursion into Ukraine disclosed on Monday that its executives had met Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a top White House adviser, in December.