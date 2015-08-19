* Q2 consolidated profit up 11.5 pct to 204 mln euros

* Analysts had expected profit to drop by a quarter

* Says revamp progressing but assets sales delayed

* Shares up as much as 9.5 pct to two-week high

By Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber

VIENNA, Aug 19 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International reported second-quarter profit that easily beat market expectations and said on Wednesday it would complete a radical restructuring on schedule, despite delays in planned asset sales.

Its profit rise, when the market had expected a decline of a quarter, and its statement that it had boosted its core capital ratio to 10.7 percent, helped push shares in emerging Europe's second-biggest lender up nearly 10 percent to a two-week high.

"We believe the main focus will remain on the execution of the restructuring plan and timing of the disposals, which are key to the investment case," UBS said in a note.

Raiffeisen in February unveiled plans to sell operations in Poland and Slovenia, cut back in Russia to shrink its balance sheet and targeted a core capital ratio of 12 percent by the end of 2017.

But efforts to sell the Polish bank have been set back by Poland's drive to force banks to foot the bill for converting Swiss franc loans into Polish zlotys, relieving pressure on borrowers who hoped to lock in low Swiss rates but got burned when the franc soared this year.

Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said it made little sense to sell the bank at a time when Polish politicians were handing out gifts to voters ahead of elections this year.

"Every buyer prices the worst case into the sale price. We want clarity in the situation and then will finalise our discussions after that is clear," he told a news conference.

Finance chief Martin Gruell said RBI was considering hiving off the Polish bank's Swiss franc loan book worth 3.21 billion euros before a sale. The goal was still to agree a sale before a Polish share listing planned for mid-2016, he said.

RBI had said last month the sale of its Polish unit might be held up due to the Swiss franc mortgage debate.

It said on Wednesday preparations in Poland for a share listing by mid-2016, as agreed with regulators, were underway alongside sale talks with several parties.

It was still trying to sell its bank in Slovenia while also preparing to wind down portfolios there.

Second-quarter profit rose 11.5 percent year on year to 204 million euros, flattered in part by one-off releases from provisions, cost cuts and higher trading profits.

It reiterated it may post a second consecutive annual loss in 2015 as it books most of the expected 550 million euros in restructuring costs. It had booked only 19 million by June. ($1 = 0.9039 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)