VIENNA Aug 19 Second-quarter profit at
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International rose to 204
million euros ($225.4 million), easily beating the average
estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Emerging Europe's second-biggest lender on Wednesday
reiterated it may post a second consecutive annual loss in 2015
as it books costs of a radical overhaul to shrink its balance
sheet, but acknowledged delays in selling assets.
Its fully loaded core equity tier 1 ratio at the end of
June stood at 10.7 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a
consolidated profit down by a quarter to 138 million euros,
while a consensus compiled by RBI itself saw the profit at 133
million.
($1 = 0.9050 euros)
(Reporting By Michael Shields, Edited by Shadia Nasralla)