VIENNA Feb 13 Raising fresh capital when
markets improve could be a way for Raiffeisen Bank International
to repay state aid it got from Austria during the
2008/09 financial crisis, its chief executive told a magazine.
The remarks from Herbert Stepic to Profil reiterate RBI's
stance that a rights issue was one possible way for emerging
Europe's third-biggest lender to shore up its balance sheet and
help meet tough European capital adequacy rules.
Stepic said European rules requiring major banks to have 9
percent core capital ratios by mid-year challenged practically
every bank in Europe to boost capital quickly at a time it was
hard to raise money on markets at reasonable conditions.
"But I expect that we will soon see again normal prices in
relation to the intrinsic value of companies. A capital increase
could also pose a possible option depending on how markets
develop. And then we will repay the state capital," he was
quoted as saying.
He added he did not know when this might take place.
Andreas Treichl, chief executive of Austrian peer Erste
Group Bank, was also asked in the joint interview when
his bank might repay state aid that it was poised to hand back
last year but regulators encouraged it to keep.
"On Nov. 14," he answered. When asked what year, he said:
"Let's see."
Raiffeisen got 1.75 billion euros ($2.31 billion) in
non-voting state participation capital and Erste 1.2 billion.
Smaller rival Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG has
been unable to repay 1 billion euros in aid on schedule, giving
Austria the right to covert it into equity and nationalise a
third lender, but the government is not keen to do so.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
