VIENNA, Feb 13 Raising fresh capital when markets improve could be a way for Raiffeisen Bank International to repay state aid it got from Austria during the 2008/09 financial crisis, its chief executive told a magazine.

The remarks from Herbert Stepic to Profil reiterate RBI's stance that a rights issue was one possible way for emerging Europe's third-biggest lender to shore up its balance sheet and help meet tough European capital adequacy rules.

Stepic said European rules requiring major banks to have 9 percent core capital ratios by mid-year challenged practically every bank in Europe to boost capital quickly at a time it was hard to raise money on markets at reasonable conditions.

"But I expect that we will soon see again normal prices in relation to the intrinsic value of companies. A capital increase could also pose a possible option depending on how markets develop. And then we will repay the state capital," he was quoted as saying.

He added he did not know when this might take place.

Asked about Stepic's comments, an RBI spokesman said a capital increase was not a precondition for RBI's repaying state aid and there was no automatic link between the two topics.

Andreas Treichl, chief executive of Austrian peer Erste Group Bank, was also asked in the joint interview when his bank might repay state aid that it was poised to hand back last year but regulators encouraged it to keep.

"On Nov. 14," he quipped. When asked what year, he said: "Let's see."

A bank spokeswoman said Treichl was being facetious. "We cannot give any specific date and this was not meant seriously," she said.

Raiffeisen got 1.75 billion euros ($2.31 billion) in non-voting state participation capital and Erste 1.2 billion.

Smaller rival Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG has been unable to repay 1 billion euros in aid on schedule, giving Austria the right to covert it into equity and nationalise a third lender, but the government is not keen to do so. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Jane Merriman and Hans-Juergen Peters)