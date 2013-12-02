MOSCOW Dec 2 Russian lender Alfa denied on Monday an Austrian newspaper report that it was in exclusive talks to buy Raiffeisen Bank International's (RBI) Ukrainian unit.

"There are no exclusive talks with Raiffeisen on behalf of Alfa Group," a spokesman for Russia's biggest privately owned lender said in response to a weekend report by Der Standard, which said RBI wanted 1.3 billion euros ($1.77 billion) for the unit.

"In this light it is difficult even to comment on the amount," the Alfa spokesman said, without giving further details.

Alfa Banking Group owns Alfa Bank.

Vienna-based RBI, the second-biggest lender in central and eastern Europe, said last month it was reviewing offers for the unit, Aval, but had not decided whether to sell it.

RBI is also looking at offers for its Hungarian unit as it sharpens its focus on core markets.

Analysts estimate RBI may need to raise about 2 billion euros to pay back Austrian state aid and meet new capital regulations.

A spokeswoman for RBI had said on Sunday: "We do have several offers for Aval which we are looking at at the moment. No decision has been taken whatsoever, though."

RBI made a profit of 72 million euros in Ukraine in the first nine months of 2013, its third-quarter report said.

Alfa Bank is controlled by billionaires Mikhail Fridman and German Khan. It said in October it was interested in European banking assets whose value has been beaten down by the continent's debt crisis, particularly in the former Soviet Union and eastern Europe.

($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by Megan Davies; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Pravin Char)