BRIEF-CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO 50 CENTS PER SHARE
VIENNA Dec 7 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and Poland's Alior Bank have ended exclusive talks aimed at selling Raiffeisen's Bank Polska unit to the Polish lender, RBI said on Wednesday.
RBI said, due to measures it had already taken, it expected to achieve its fully loaded common equity tier (CET) 1 ratio target of at least 12 percent "without any extraordinary measures" by the end of next year despite the collapsed talks.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Adrian Croft)
MILAN, Jan 27 A takeover by Italian biggest retail lender Intesa Sanpaolo would have a negative impact on the ratings of insurer Assicurazioni Generali , credit rating agency Moody's said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 A key index of global equity markets slipped from near record highs on Friday after underwhelming corporate earnings and U.S. economic growth data gave investors reason to pause following the recent sharp rally in equity prices.