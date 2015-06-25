TIRANA, June 25 The World Bank will provide a guarantee of 457 million euros ($512 million) to Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) to back its lending in the western Balkans and Belarus.

In a statement released in Tirana, Albania, the World Bank said on Thursday its Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) would help RBI lend to Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Serbia.

"MIGA's coverage will reduce the risk profile of RBI's operations in these countries, enabling the bank to maintain local lending, stimulating economic growth, employment creation, and poverty reduction," the World Bank said in the statement.

An RBI spokesman in Vienna said the guarantee was a "relief" in terms of assessing its risk-weighted assets.

Across the Balkans, European-owned banks have become averse to lending because of high bad loans and stricter rules imposed by parent companies, resulting in a stagnant lending at best.

($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Benet Koleka and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Mark Potter)