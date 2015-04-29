BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson reports CFO retirement
* Roger Millay, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, will be voluntarily retiring, effective October 2, 2017
BUDAPEST, April 29 Austrian lender Raiffeisen will reduce its Hungarian branch network and cut down its costs in Hungary by about 20 percent, the Hungarian bank said on Wednesday.
Business website Portfolio said, citing Raiffeisen Hungary chief executive Heinz Wiedner, that the bank would cut the number of branch offices to 67 from 112 and reduce its staff by 15 percent by the end of 2016.
Wiedner confirmed that Raiffeisen remained committed to Hungary and would focus on corporate clients, as well as premium and private banking business in the future. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)
* Soci Inc - has closed an $8.5 million series A financing round co-led by vertical venture partners and Grayhawk capital Source text for Eikon:
* Board recommends cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2o6i9j3) Further company coverage: