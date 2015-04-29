BUDAPEST, April 29 Austrian lender Raiffeisen will reduce its Hungarian branch network and cut down its costs in Hungary by about 20 percent, the Hungarian bank said on Wednesday.

Business website Portfolio said, citing Raiffeisen Hungary chief executive Heinz Wiedner, that the bank would cut the number of branch offices to 67 from 112 and reduce its staff by 15 percent by the end of 2016.

Wiedner confirmed that Raiffeisen remained committed to Hungary and would focus on corporate clients, as well as premium and private banking business in the future. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)