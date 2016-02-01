(adds details, background)
FRANKFURT/VIENNA Feb 1 Raiffeisen Bank
International on Monday unveiled a preliminary net
profit of 383 million euros ($417 million) for 2015, which was
helped by banking supervisors asking it to re-allocate
write-downs to its 2014 balance sheet.
The Austrian Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel asked
emerging Europe's second-biggest lender to transfer goodwill
impairment charges for its Polish unit Polbank and provisions
for losses from 2015 to 2014, a Raiffeisen spokesman said.
The rebookings amounted to more than 93 million for its
Polish bank, which it expects to sell this year, and totalled
124 million euros including the provisions, he said.
This widened the 2014 net loss to 617 million euros instead
of the 493 million previously announced.
RBI had guided for a "small consolidated profit" in 2015.
Provisions for impairment losses came in at 1.3 billion euros
last year, 28 percent below their restated 2014 level.
The bank reported a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of
its capital strength, of about 11.5 percent for 2015 on a fully
loaded basis, compared with 10.0 percent in 2014. RBI targets a
CET 1 ratio of 12 percent by the end of next year.
RBI repeated that it did not plan to pay a dividend for
2015.
($1 = 0.9188 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by
Alison Williams)