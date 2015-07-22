WARSAW, July 22 Raiffeisen Bank International has put on hold a plan to sell its Polish unit Raiffeisen Polbank, because the unit's portfolio of Swiss franc mortgages is complicating the sale, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

"The talks are on hold. Raiffeisen saw no big interest and sees huge problems with the FX mortgage portfolio, so the only option left on the table right now is a possible IPO next year," a market source said.

Two banking sources also said the sale was on hold.

A spokeswoman for Raiffeisen International said she had no comment on market speculation.

The most serious buyer for the Raiffeisen unit was the region's biggest insurer, Poland's PZU, which wants to build a major Polish bank.

PZU was not immediately unavailable for comment.

Earlier this year, the Austrian lender decided to sell its unit, Poland's eighth biggest bank by assets, with a book value of 6 billion zlotys ($1.59 billion), to help shrink its balance sheet and reach a core capital ratio of 12 percent by end-2017. ($1 = 3.7702 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber in VIENNA; Editing by Christian Lowe)