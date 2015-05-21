* Q1 profit 83 mln vs Reuters poll avg 74 mln

* Reiterates may post 2015 loss amid restructuring (Recasts with comments from conference call)

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, May 21 Raiffeisen Bank International has struck a deal with regulators on how to sell its Polish banking business, a key part of its radical restructuring to scale back in central and eastern Europe (CEE) and strengthen its balance sheet.

The region's second-biggest lender repeated it may lose money again in 2015 as it books most of the 550 million euros ($611 million) in restructuring costs likely for a revamp that targets a core capital ratio of 12 percent by the end of 2017.

Its first-quarter profit fell by nearly half to 83 million euros as low interest rates and currency fluctuations hit home.

Vienna-based RBI was a pioneer in central and eastern Europe when communism crumbled but hits from Ukraine and Hungary pushed it to a loss of 493 million euros in 2014, its first on record.

Raiffeisen plans to sell operations in Poland and Slovenia and its Zuno direct bank while cutting back in Russia, Asia and the United States.

But it had clashed with Poland's financial watchdog KNF, which insisted Raiffeisen first float 15 percent of its Polish unit on the stock market before the sale could go ahead.

Finance chief Martin Gruell told a conference call on Thursday that RBI and KNF had agreed on a dual-track approach. "The plan foresees now an IPO in between signing and closing of the transaction," which should be next year, he said.

Due diligence for the sale of its Polish arm had started, but the business's foreign-exchange mortgage portfolio and funding would be discussed at a later stage. Gruell declined to estimate what the business might be worth.

The unit's Swiss franc loan book -- a concern after the franc's surge this year made loans more expensive to service -- stood at 3.26 billion euros, with only 3 percent non-performing.

Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said talks with a preferred bidder for RBI's Slovenia business had run aground over price, so it had reopened the sale. RBI was also considering whether it might make more sense just to wind the unit down, he added.

Its Ukraine business, which lost 82 million euros in the first quarter, might need a capital injection after stress tests of the sector. Sevelda said the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development may take part in any capital increase needed.

Raiffeisen said it had experienced only limited direct impact from western sanctions on Russia for its role in the Ukraine crisis. It reiterated it expected risk costs in Russia - where it made a 95 million euro profit in the quarter -- to rise this year as the economy hits a rough patch.

RBI shares fell 2.1 percent to 15 euros by 1445 GMT, lagging a sector index down 0.5 percent. ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Editing by Jane Merriman and Keith Weir)