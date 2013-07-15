Insurer Hastings 2016 operating profit rises 5 pct
LONDON, March 2 British insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a 5 percent jump in full-year operating profit on Thursday, driven by as it increased customers and market share.
VIENNA, July 15 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International has offered to buy back a state-guaranteed 1.5 billion euro ($2 billion) bond due in 2014 for cash.
Raiffeisen said the offer would begin on Monday and would expire at 1500 GMT on July 23. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)
LONDON, March 2 British insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a 5 percent jump in full-year operating profit on Thursday, driven by as it increased customers and market share.
March 2Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd :
* FY fully diluted fair value NAV per share $20.01 versus $19.08 year ago