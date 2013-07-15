VIENNA, July 15 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International has offered to buy back a state-guaranteed 1.5 billion euro ($2 billion) bond due in 2014 for cash.

Raiffeisen said the offer would begin on Monday and would expire at 1500 GMT on July 23. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)