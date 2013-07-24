VIENNA, July 24 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International will buy back 562 million euros ($743 million) of its 1.5 billion-euro government-backed bond due in 2014, it said on Wednesday.

Raiffeisen had offered to buy back for cash any or all of the notes, the last of its bonds guaranteed by the Austrian government. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)