* Royal Bank Of Canada to repurchase up to 30 million of its common shares
VIENNA, July 24 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International will buy back 562 million euros ($743 million) of its 1.5 billion-euro government-backed bond due in 2014, it said on Wednesday.
Raiffeisen had offered to buy back for cash any or all of the notes, the last of its bonds guaranteed by the Austrian government. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Alcentra Capital Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings of $0.45 per share and full year 2016 financial results of $1.66 per share. Regular dividend of $0.34 per share and special cash dividend of $0.03 per share declared for first quarter 2017
* Reports Q4 and 2016 financial results, progress on leverage reduction, successful execution of value creation initiatives and non-core asset sales