VIENNA Feb 22 Raiffeisen Bank International will redeem its 5.47 percent subordinated bond due 2028 at par on Feb. 28, it said in a statement on Friday.

"The above mentioned bond will be paid back early in full at face value on the coupon settlement date of Feb. 28 2013," it said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)