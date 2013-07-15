* Offer to buy back 1.5 bln eur 2014 3.625 pct bond

* Offer begins Monday, expires 1500 GMT July 23

* Bond was last of 4.25 bln state-guaranteed bonds (Adds background)

VIENNA, July 15 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International has offered to buy back the last of its 4.25 billion euros ($5.6 billion) of state-guaranteed bonds, it said on Monday.

Raiffeisen said it would buy back for cash any or all of its government-backed 1.5 billion euro notes due in 2014 in an offer starting on Monday and expiring at 1500 GMT on July 23.

The bank, central and eastern Europe's second-biggest lender after UniCredit's Bank Austria, is in a period of transition after the resignation in May of expansionist Chief Executive Herbert Stepic.

New CEO Karl Sevelda has said huge cost cuts are needed to combat slowing growth in the region and to help the bank beef up its balance sheet and pay back state aid of 1.75 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)