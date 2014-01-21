(Repeats newsbreak without changes to attach to separate alerts)

VIENNA Jan 21 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International will sell up to 97.5 million new shares via an accelerated bookbuild and a rights issue, it said on Tuesday, kicking off a capital increase it had flagged earlier this month.

It said majority owner Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) had agreed to waive all of its subscription rights and committed to participate in the bookbuild offer - scheduled to run until Wednesday - with a 750 million euro ($1.02 billion) order. The rights issue will run until Feb. 7, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anthony Barker)