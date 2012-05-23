VIENNA May 23 Austrian lender Raiffeisen
Zentralbank has completed a capital swap that gives it
852 million euros ($1.09 billion) in core tier 1 capital, the
unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International said.
RZB issued ordinary shares via a rights issue to replace
non-voting participation capital. The swap generates capital
that European Union regulators will count as core capital ahead
of a mid-year deadline for major banks to have a core tier 1
ratio of 9 percent of risk-weighted assets.
The Raiffeisen group aims to have a 9.4 percent capital
ratio by then.
"As expected, the shareholders provided RZB with 852 million
euros in core Tier 1 capital," RZB said. This replaced 842
million euros in participation capital.
This transaction did not include the participation capital
of Raiffeisen Bank International, 70 percent of which is held by
the Republic of Austria and 30 percent by other investors.
RZB shareholders also agreed at the annual meeting to
convert existing preferred shares to ordinary shares, the bank
said.
"This conversion was decided in preparation for the
forthcoming Basel III regime because ordinary shares are
assigned a higher own funds quality under the new rules," it
said.
($1 = 0.7838 euros)
