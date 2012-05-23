VIENNA May 23 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank has completed a capital swap that gives it 852 million euros ($1.09 billion) in core tier 1 capital, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International said.

RZB issued ordinary shares via a rights issue to replace non-voting participation capital. The swap generates capital that European Union regulators will count as core capital ahead of a mid-year deadline for major banks to have a core tier 1 ratio of 9 percent of risk-weighted assets.

The Raiffeisen group aims to have a 9.4 percent capital ratio by then.

"As expected, the shareholders provided RZB with 852 million euros in core Tier 1 capital," RZB said. This replaced 842 million euros in participation capital.

This transaction did not include the participation capital of Raiffeisen Bank International, 70 percent of which is held by the Republic of Austria and 30 percent by other investors.

RZB shareholders also agreed at the annual meeting to convert existing preferred shares to ordinary shares, the bank said.

"This conversion was decided in preparation for the forthcoming Basel III regime because ordinary shares are assigned a higher own funds quality under the new rules," it said.

($1 = 0.7838 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)