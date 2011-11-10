VIENNA Nov 10 The need for extra capital at Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank may surpass the 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) determined by European regulators once third-quarter data emerge, its CEO told a newspaper.

"The capital requirement could be different as of Sept. 30 because the volume of business has grown based on our planning," Walter Rothensteiner told Wirtschafstblatt in an interview printed on Thursday. He was not more specific.

"We will fulfil the requirement in any event," he added, noting its capital needs could fall again in the fourth quarter as risk-weighted assets decline and it includes annual profit.

RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank Intenational (RBI) , plans to address capital needs by converting around 1 billion euros in non-voting participation capital held by private investors.

Regulators count only participation capital held by the state as core tier one capital.

"I will find a solution with the owners of RZB and I am also optimistic about the private participation capital at RBI," he said.

Both RZB and RBI have around 500 million euros in private participation capital, a kind of preference share.

The group plans to bolster its financial strength by removing items such as unused credit lines -- which also need to be backed by capital -- from its balance sheet, he said.

RBI has also said it could issue new shares by mid-2012 but a market rout of bank shares has made this less attractive.

($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)