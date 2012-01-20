* RBI seeks capital buffer, no dramatic balance sheet
shrinkage
* Asset retrenchment in Central & Eastern Europe a last
resort
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - The chief executive of
Raiffeisen Bank International is confident the Austrian lender
will meet its European Banking Authority capital requirements
without curtailing its commitment to central and eastern Europe.
Herbert Stepic says he wants RBI to raise more than the
EUR2.1bn that the EBA has demanded without dramatically
shrinking its balance sheet in the region.
"We want to create a certain cushion," Stepic told IFR ahead
of today's deadline for banks to submit their plans to raise
capital to European regulators.
"The last of the possibilities is reducing assets in Central
and Eastern Europe. That would be the last resort," he said,
adding he was confident that RBI would raise its capital by the
EBA's June 30 deadline.
He said the bank has 20 different measures under
consideration, including improving group efficiencies. RBI also
hopes that local and European regulators will allow EUR1bn worth
of private participation capital, a type of preference share, to
be counted towards the bank's core capital.
Earlier this week Fitch said that Austrian banks' attempts
to meet the EBA's core capital requirements could have negative
repercussions for their CEE businesses.
"Major Austrian banks will face a difficult balancing act
until the middle of 2012," said Christian Kuendig, senior
director and analyst for Austrian banks at Fitch.
"While they are required to improve their capitalisation to
meet EBA requirements and allay debt investors, they will have
to ensure that risk-weighted asset reduction does not
structurally damage their CEE franchises," he added.
Just over 50% of RBI's balance sheet is exposed to CEE,
amounting to about EUR97bn. "Our balance sheet [in the region]
is not growing but it's not shrinking dramatically either," said
Stepic.
Central bank rules
The 65-year old veteran of the firm -- he has spent nearly
40 years at RBI and its predecessor institutions -- also
dismissed concerns that measures by Austrian bank supervisors to
limit lending to their CEE subsidiaries will have a detrimental
impact on the region.
The Austrian central bank announced rules last year that cap
new lending to 110% of what banks "that are particularly
exposed" can arrange in local refinancing. Banks need an extra
capital buffer by 2016 and must meet Basel III capital rules six
years ahead of schedule.
But the measures have been criticized by political leaders
in CEE, worried that they could lead to a credit crunch. Stepic,
however, says "the effect will be very limited".
The rules were announced to preserve Austria's Triple A
rating, although it has since lost that status with Standard &
Poor's.
"The Austrian authorities want to make our subsidiaries less
dependent on cross-border funding from Vienna and more on
domestic deposits. So they introduced a cap on new lending,"
said Stepic.
He added, however, that because the definition of the
loans-to-deposit ratio is wider than that used by the
International Financial Reporting Standards there is sufficient
flexibility built in.
Stepic accepted that the policy could have been communicated
better. In that sense, he added, the recently launched second
Vienna Initiative (Vienna 2.0) should help align the interests
of both the public and private sectors.
One of the aims of Vienna 2.0 is to ensure that home country
authorities consider the impact regulatory measures could have
on Central and Eastern Europe, said Fitch. It also asks CEE
authorities to further develop local capital markets.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy)