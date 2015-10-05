VIENNA Oct 5 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) does not need a capital hike to reach its targeted 12 percent Common Equity Tier 1 ratio by the end of 2017, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said in an interview published on Monday.

"We have sufficient time until the end of 2017 to reach the targeted 12 percent capital quota," Sevelda told Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt. "We expect to implement this without a capital increase." (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)