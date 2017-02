VIENNA Dec 8 Austria's Raiffeisen Zentralbank said the group's capital need under EBA guidelines was 2.13 billion euros ($2.84 billion), 400 million less than previously expected.

RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International , said from today's perspective it would not need state aid to reach the goal.

($1 = 0.7512 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)