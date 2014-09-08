VIENNA, Sept 8 Raiffeisen Bank International AG is repaying the remaining 750 million euros ($970.7 million) in non-voting participation capital in raised from private investors to help weather the financial crisis, the Austrian lender said.

RBI, which in June repaid 1.75 billion euros in such capital it got from the state, plans to redeem on Sept. 10 the rest it got from private investors, it said in a statement on Monday.

(1 US dollar = 0.7727 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by William Hardy)